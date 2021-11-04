Fairfax: Amazon's Prime Video Series Offers Surreal Culture Commentary

It's easy for a show like Fairfax to fly under the radar and get lost in the shuffle of adult animation, but this hidden gem has a surprising amount to offer. Despite the fact that at first glance it kind of feels like Amazon's Prime Video is trying to capitalize on the success of other shows like Big Mouth, Bojack Horseman, Bob's Burgers, and Rick and Morty, it's far a trippier show with little more than a similar demographic in common with other adult animation. Well…except for Stone Quackers, which is still the trippiest, most stoner-tastic animation I've ever had the pleasurable misfortune to bear witness to. But back to Fairfax.

Starting with the voice cast: it stars Kiersey Clemons, Skyler Gisondo, Jaboukie Young-White, and Peter S. Kim as the main crew of 13-year-old friends growing up in the titular Los Angeles neighborhood. But the greatness of the voice acting doesn't stop there: the guest stars include Henry Winkler, Camila Mendes, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, Billy Porter, Christine Baranski, and Dr. Phil himself. And to top it all off, each episode is book-ended with talking stoner pigeons voiced by J.B. Smoove and John Leguizamo – if that doesn't encapsulate everything this show is, nothing does.

The show follows Dale (Gisondo), whose family moves from Oregon to Los Angeles to run his uncle's vape shop (cleverly named Oy Vape) on Fairfax. He's shown the ropes to hype culture and the keys to Los Angeles survival by Derica (Clemons), Benny (Kim), and Truman (Young-White). Throughout the series, they deal with things like fashion drops, chasing social media fame, toppling the patriarchy, and of course, budding adolescent relationships.

Sure, Fairfax may be a surrealist, weird cartoon made mostly for California stoners who just aren't quite blazed enough to watch Stone Quackers on a weeknight, but it's a wacky, witty commentary on growing up in the social media age that's strangely heartfelt and wholesome. Emphasis on strange (but in a good way). All eight episodes of the first season are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fairfax Season 1 – Official Trailer | October 29 | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fkh7GtRsUvQ)