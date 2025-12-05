Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout Season 2 Preview: The Ghoul Needs Someone to Make a Decision

Lucy offers a choice in this sneak peek clip from Prime Video's Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout Season 2.

Article Summary Fallout Season 2 follows Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus as they journey across the Mojave wasteland.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten return, joined by new faces Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin.

A sneak peek clip teases a tense standoff, with Lucy urging a decision as The Ghoul grows impatient.

Expect shifting alliances, intense reunions, and more dark humor in Fallout's highly anticipated new season.

When EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout returns for its second season, the action picks up in the aftermath of the first season's finale as a whole lot of folks look to survive the Mojave wasteland on their journey to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas for answers – and revenge. With December 17th right around the corner, we have a new sneak peek to pass along that sees Lucy (Purnell) really hoping that the folks she's supposed to unleash the Ghoul (Goggins) on choose "Plan C" – while the Ghoul just needs someone to make a decision fast.

With Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys) also set to star, the season also stars Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin. Here's a look at the latest clip from the second season:

Here's a look back at character profile posters for Lucy (Purnell), The Ghoul (Goggins), Maximus (Moten), and CX404 that were released, along with some insights into the second season, a look back at reactions when news of Season 3 was first announced, and the previously released image gallery:

"At times, it's like [they] are on this buddy road trip. And then other times, they're so much at arms," Purnell shared with Empire., teasing what's ahead for Lucy and The Ghoul. "They're trying to influence each other and see who's going to rub off on whom. Is the Ghoul going to become good? Is Lucy going to become bad? Or are they going to be somewhere in the middle?" Viewers can also expect a pretty volatile reunion between The Ghoul and Justin Theroux's Mr. House, an all-too-familiar face from the Ghoul's Cooper Howard days. "We have a couple of really incredible scenes that are just these big, heavyweight bouts of intellect," Theroux teases. "It was like doing 'Waiting For Godot' in the middle of the whole thing."

"The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout," shared Nolan and Joy when news of the show's third season was first announced. "On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we're grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together." Robertson-Dworet and Wagner added, "We're so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team — our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon." Here's a look at the image gallery that was released earlier this week:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Prime Video's Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios executive-produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!