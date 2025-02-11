Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout, prime video

Fallout Star Walton Goggins: Season 2 "Blows It Out of the Water"

During a red-carpet event for HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, Walton Goggins had some promising things to share about Fallout Season 2.

Article Summary Walton Goggins teases Fallout Season 2, liking what he's seeing.

The cast, including Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten, is in the midst of filming the much-anticipated season.

Based on the iconic video game, Fallout explores life post-apocalypse with a unique and violent twist.

Prime Video's Fallout stems from EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.

There's nothing like a red-carpet premiere of a film or series when it comes to learning more about other films and series. A perfect example was on Monday night during a big-event screening of the third season premiere of HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus. Who knew that we would end up getting a very good update on EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout? Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Goggins was asked how production on the second season of the Prime Video series was going. According to the actor, they've been working on it since November and are still in the middle of filming. As for what viewers can expect, Goggins had this to add: "I thought Season 1 was extraordinary… This blows it out of the water."

Here's a video clip of what Goggins had to share about the second season on Monday night:

Walton Goggins teases #Fallout Season 2 : "I thought Season 1 was extraordinary… This blows it out of the water" pic.twitter.com/B1BmmGC8t3 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 11, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Prime Video's Fallout: What You Need to Know…

Based on what's considered by many to be one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten (Emancipation) is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood's goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins (Justified) is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

Along with Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, Prime Video's Fallout also stars Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time). Reports are that Macaulay Culkin (The Righteous Gemstones, American Horror Story) is set for a recurring role of "a crazy genius-type character" (though the studio and producers did not comment on the reporting).

Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films (in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks) and executive producers Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, the streaming series sees Nolan directing the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. In addition, Athena Wickham of Kilter Films executive produces alongside Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!