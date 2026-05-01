Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Sheriff Country S01E17: "The Hunting Party" Look: Accident or Murder?

Was a shooting an accident - or murder? Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Sheriff Country, S01E17: "The Hunting Party."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E17, "The Hunting Party," centers on Mickey Fox probing a fatal boar hunt shooting that may be murder.

Tonight's Sheriff Country preview rounds up the official episode synopsis, trailer, sneak peek, and key details for Episode 17.

The Fraley family hunt sparks a case with major fallout, raising the stakes for Edgewater as Sheriff Country nears its finale.

Early Sheriff Country looks ahead to Episode 18, "The Gambler," and Episode 20, "Mexico," teasing bigger threats ahead.

As we head into the final run before the season finale, we're back with our pregame preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country. In S01E17: "The Hunting Party," a seemingly accidental shooting during a Fraley family boar hunt could have serious repercussions on Edgewater. But was it really an accident? That's what Mickey (Baccarin) needs to find out. Check out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for tonight's chapter – along with some early looks at what's still to come this season.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 17: "The Hunting Party" – Sheriff Mickey Fox investigates a fatal shooting that appears to be a tragic accident during a lavish Fraley family boar hunt, setting off a chain of events with far-reaching consequences for Edgewater. Written by Heather F. Robb & Melissa Carter and directed by Nicole Rubio.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 18: "The Gambler" – A dramatic federal crackdown rocks Edgewater and forces Sheriff Mickey Fox to confront a sprawling investigation that pits loyalty to her community against the reach of the DEA. The case pushes Mickey closer to home than ever before, with consequences for the people she loves the most. Written by Adair Cole and directed by Tara Miele.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 20: "Mexico" – With her department under scrutiny and tensions rising across Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox faces the fallout from a major investigation that threatens to upend everything she's built. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Tony Phelan.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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