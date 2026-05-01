Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue S01E17: "L'dor Vador" Preview: A Familiar Face Returns

Bridget Moynahan's Erin Reagan returns in tonight's episode of CBS's Boston Blue. Here's our updated preview for S01E17: "L'dor Vador."

Article Summary Boston Blue S01E17 "L'dor Vador" brings Bridget Moynahan back as Erin Reagan for a high-stakes missing child case.

Danny teams with Erin Reagan after a serial killer drops a chilling clue, launching a tense race against time in Boston Blue.

Tonight's Boston Blue also teases health scares and buried family secrets that force the team to face painful truths.

The preview rounds up the trailer, sneak peek, and key teases for Episodes 18-20 as Boston Blue charges toward its finale.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, and we guarantee you won't be disappointed. First up, S01E17: "L'dor Vador" sees the return of a very familiar face: Bridget Moynahan's Erin Reagan, who could be the key to finding a missing child before it's too late. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at tonight's episode, we also have overviews and images of what's still to come as we inch closer to the season finale.

Boston Blue Season 1 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 17: "L'dor Vador" – When a captured serial killer hints at the whereabouts of a missing child, Danny teams up with a familiar ally in a tense race against time. Meanwhile, health scares and long‑kept family secrets surface, forcing members of the team to confront personal truths. Bridget Moynahan guest stars as Erin Reagan. Directed by Anton Cropper, with a story by Brandon Sonnier & Elliott Patzkowsky.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 18: "Personal Foul" – When a college basketball star is threatened, Danny and Lena race to protect them while solving a murder. Meanwhile, deeply personal conflicts and moral dilemmas surface, forcing the team to confront difficult truths about loyalty, identity, and justice. Directed by Anton Cropper, with a story by Jamila Daniel.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 19: "Chasing Monsters" – A deadly threat strikes close to home, pulling Lena, Danny and the team into an intense investigation that stirs buried grief and tests their resolve. At the same time, Mae faces a political and personal reckoning, prompting a revelation that pushes Lena toward a life-changing decision. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Terri Kopp.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 20: "Patrol" – A dangerous investigation collides with pivotal personal and professional decisions, pushing the team to their limits. As the D.A. election draws closer, shifting dynamics and an unexpected incident heighten the urgency and raise new questions for everyone involved. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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