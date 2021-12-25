Fast Foodies Season 2 Welcomes Chris Jericho, Reggie Watts & More

As food competition series go, it's pretty easy to start feeling numb after a while when you keep getting hit with what's supposed to be "The Next Cool & Innovative Take on Cooking Competition"- only for it to turn out to be just another version of the same old, same old. And then there's truTV's Fast Foodies, which is returning for a second season on Thursday, January 27- and it's bringing back Top Chef winners Kristen Kish & Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland with it. This show worked and sets itself above a ton of other shows out there by taking a cool concept (imitating and then reimagining a celebrity's favorite fast-food meal) and injecting it with three chefs who have style and personality. Add into that mix the show's willingness to have fun and go for the joke, and what you're left with is a show that feels less competition and more like three good friends s**t-talking each other while having a good time- and we get to hang out.

For the 12-episode second season, the celebrity line-up includes Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Nikki Glaser (FBoy Island), Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden), Chris Jericho (AEW), Natasha Leggero (The Honeymoon Stand Up Special), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Baron Davis (NBA on TNT Analyst, Former NBC Player), and more. Now here's your look at what the second season of truTV's Fast Foodies has to offer when the cooking-competition-with-a-twist returns on Thursday, January 27:

In "Fast Foodies," "Top Chef" winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and "Iron Chef" winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest's favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the "Chompionship Trophy."

The inaugural season of truTV's Fast Foodies reached over 20 million viewers across both linear and digital platforms to date, featuring Joel McHale (Community), James Van Der Beek (Bad Hair), Andy Richter (Conan), Amanda Seales (Insecure), Ron Funches (Top Secret Videos), Charlotte McKinney (Fantasy Island), Broken Lizard's Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme (Tacoma FD), Fortune Feimster (Sweet & Salty), GaTa (Dave), and Bobby Lee (Splitting Up Together). From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Fast Foodies is produced by Shed Media for truTV, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with showrunner Michael Rucker.