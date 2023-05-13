Fear the Walking Dead: Kim Dickens Thanks Fans for #BringBackMadison With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead underway, Kim Dickens thanks the fans for the #BringBackMadison campaign.

This weekend marks the beginning of the end for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, with the eighth & final season kicking off with S08E01 "Remember What They Took From You" (written by co-showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis). With a time jump and a number of new faces entering the scene, the final run will feel almost like a new series as Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) look to bring an end to PADRE's reign – and Morgan looks to make his way back home. With only about 24 hours to go until it hits AMC screens (and currently streaming on AMC+), we're getting a special look at what's to come by taking some time to look back. For fans of Dickens' Madison, S04E08 "No One's Gone" (June 10, 2018: directed by Michael E. Satrazemis & written by Goldberg & Chambliss) is an episode that will live in infamy – even though Madison's back. That's when our hero "died" saving the others at the stadium – only to make her official return with a one-on-one with Morgan in the Season 7 finale "Gone" (June 5, 2022: directed by Sharat Raju & written by Chambliss & Goldberg). But in the four years between those screen times, the Fear TWD fans wouldn't let Madison be forgotten – making sure to remind the creative teams that they wanted answers.

In the following featurette, Dickens speaks directly to the TWD Family about how much the #BringBackMadison movement meant to her and how it was a key factor in her return. And then, Dickens takes a deep dive into social media to answer questions & comments from the fans – and yes, there are definitely some interesting answers:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 "Remember What They Took From You" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis): After going undercover at PADRE, Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) find themselves back at odds trying to do what's best for Mo (Zoey Merchant) while struggling to accept their new lives under the watchful eye of PADRE. Now, here's a look at new preview images for the upcoming final season:

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.