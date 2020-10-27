Fear the Walking Dead Preview: Dorie's Investigation Could Cost Him

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead continues its impressive sixth season run with a fresh look at where things stand in John Dorie's (Garret Dillahunt) world- not that he's become a gunslinging ranger thanks to Virginia (Colby Minifie). Meanwhile, Strand (Colman Domingo) continues picking the right time to be Strand- and that includes some one-on-one time with Dorie. Meanwhile, Morgan (Lennie James) makes a move, Rabbi Kessner (Peter Jacobson) makes an appearance, and more (but our concern lies with Dorie, who apparently goes through a pretty rough run during this episode).

What follows (as well as above) are preview images for this Sunday's episode "The Key" followed by a sneak preview where Dorie looks to investigate a death that Virginia clearly has no interest in seeing investigated. Following that, we have a brief episode overview and official promo:

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 4 "The Key": John secretly investigates a death that is written off as an accident. Written by David Johnson.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.