Fear the Walking Dead S08E03 Preview: June Makes Madison A Promise Madison needs June to make her a promise in the following sneak preview of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 "Odessa."

With only days to go until Fear the Walking Dead S08E03 "Odessa" (directed by Ron Underwood and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg) hits AMC screens, we have a preview of what's to come that includes a reunion that we've been itching about since it was teased last week. With her future looking grim, Madison (Kim Dickens) asks June (Jenna Elfman) for a special favor – and June makes a promise to Madison.

Here's a look at a sneak preview for "Odessa," followed by a look back at the official episode trailer as well as what else we know about the final season's third episode:

On the next #FearTWD, Daniel's the commander now. But what does that mean for the future of PADRE? A new @FearTWD premieres Sunday at 9pm on AMC. pic.twitter.com/1JzRA7ZwoP — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) May 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Fear the Walking Dead S08E03 "Odessa": A Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 "Odessa": Mo's (Zoey Merchant) hunt to prove PADRE's true intentions has her in over her head as she's drawn into the larger web of secrets. Directed by Ron Underwood and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, here's a look at the preview images for the season's third chapter:

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead now officially underway, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview of what's still to come:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

