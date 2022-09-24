Final Space Creator Olan Rogers Shares Some Heartbreaking News

If you've been following our coverage of how things have been going with David Zaslav and the new leadership over at (for now?) Warner Bros. Discovery, you know that the animation division has been the victim of some brutal cost-slashing moves on WBD's part as next summer's HBO Max/Discovery+ merger approaches. One of those shows was the adult animated series Final Space, created by Olan Rogers and developed by Rogers and David Sacks. Running for three seasons across TBS & Cartoon Network's Adult Swim (2018-2021), the sci-fi space opera dramedy spotlighted astronaut Gary Goodspeed, alien friend Mooncake (both voiced by Rogers), and others as they travel around saving the universe from total destruction. In September 2021, Rogers announced that the third season would be the series past as changes within WBD started getting underway. Earlier today, nearly one year later, Rogers had some heartbreaking news to report via Twitter.

"Five years of my life. Three seasons of TV. Blood, sweat, and tears. … became a tax write-off for the network who owns 'Final Space," Rogers wrote to open an update he shared. Explaining that was why the series had gone MIA in the U.S., the series creator also confirmed that Final Space would leave Netflix once the international license period expires. With no new physical copies of the first two seasons and none made for the third season, that means, "Your memory of 'Final Space' will be the only proof it ever existed unless you own a copy." But even with all that said, Rogers still ends the post promising fans that #RenewFinalSpace will still be a rallying cry as he continues down "this long dark night chasing an ending for this story."

#renewfinalspace It's a banner that you all have been waving, and it's a rallying cry I can stand behind while I continue into this long dark night chasing an ending for this story. ARMOR UP: https://t.co/aq5Q0w5ddu pic.twitter.com/d4gH2n4itW — Olan Rogers (@OlanRogers) September 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet