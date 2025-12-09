Posted in: Cartoon Network, Netflix, TV | Tagged: final space

Final Space: Netflix/WBD Deal Good News for Series? Rogers Responds

Final Space creator Olan Rogers responded to those asking if the Netflix/Warner Bros. Discovery deal could see the animated series return.

Running for three seasons across TBS & Cartoon Network's Adult Swim (2018-2021), Final Space (created by Olan Rogers and developed by Rogers and David Sacks) spotlighted astronaut Gary Goodspeed, alien friend Mooncake (both voiced by Rogers), and others as they travel around saving the universe from total destruction. Unfortunately, the beloved sci-fi space opera dramedy found itself a victim of Warner Bros. Discovery's brutal cost-slashing moves as the company looked to pull together $5.5 billion in savings. What made a bad situation even worse was that the series was also scrubbed from streaming as part of a larger tax write-off plan on WBD's part. Though the animated series' future had been written, Rogers would have some good news to share in 2023, announcing that WBD had given him the go-ahead to wrap up his story in graphic novel form.

A little less than three years later, the state of the entertainment industry is about to undergo some major changes. In case you missed it, Netflix and WBD have reached a deal for the streamer to purchase WBD's studios and streaming services. Of course, the road to getting federal approval is going to be a long one, and Paramount Skydance isn't looking to go away quietly. But should Netflix and WBD get the green light and deal goes down, could that mean Final Space could return? That's a question that Rogers addressed earlier today, offering some open and honest insights into the reality of how all of this works now – from someone who has lived through it, personally and professionally:

I've been asked this nonstop the past few days. And honestly? I don't know. If I had to give an answer, I'd say it's unlikely not impossible, just very unlikely.

Would I love to make more animation in the Final Space world? Of course.

"I've been asked this nonstop the past few days. And honestly? I don't know. If I had to give an answer, I'd say it's unlikely not impossible, just very unlikely. Would I love to make more animation in the 'Final Space' world? Of course. If they called me tomorrow in some dream-universe and said, 'Hey, want to do more?' I'd say yes in a heartbeat. I'd do it for free," Rogers posted regarding the potential merger and what it could mean for the future of the animated series. "But here's the truth: after everything I've learned about Hollywood, mergers, buyouts, and corporate chaos, I genuinely believe the graphic novel is the end of this story."

Rogers continued, "When I started 'Final Space,' I was in my late 20s. Now I'm in my late 30s. Warners been through this three times since then. It's wild. These things are never quick and they're never good news. And remember 'Final Space' was actually with someone more specific under Warner Brothers and that was TBS/Studio T… and they aren't included in the Netflix deal. Weirdly, though that might actually help in getting the rights back…maybe. TBS and TNT may part with it being they would be away from Warner and have no use for an animation IP. That's the best hope for it. But first let's see if this whole Netflix thing even happens."

"As I've gotten older, I've realized time is the greatest asset we have. I don't want to waste any more of it. I've got a few more stories in me I want to tell before I leave this planet. I took two years off from writing scripts to focus on this novel, and now I'm writing other things and it's just pouring out of me. It feels good. Really good," Rogers ended his post with, adding, "I'll always leave the door open for more 'Final Space.' Always. For now we got an ending in a graphic novel. Excited for everyone to read it."

Final Space: A Look Back at What Went Down

In September 2021, Rogers announced that the third season would be the series' last as changes within WBD started getting underway. In September 2022, Rogers had more heartbreaking news to share regarding the series being pulled as part of WBD's cost-cutting measures last year. "Five years of my life. Three seasons of TV. Blood, sweat, and tears. … became a tax write-off for the network who owns 'Final Space," Rogers wrote to open an update he shared. Explaining that was why the series had gone MIA in the U.S., the series creator also confirmed that Final Space would leave Netflix once the international license period expires. With no new physical copies of the first two seasons and none made for the third season, that means, "Your memory of 'Final Space' will be the only proof it ever existed unless you own a copy." But even with all that said, Rogers still ends the post promising fans that #RenewFinalSpace will still be a rallying cry as he continues down "this long dark night chasing an ending for this story."

In April 2023, Rogers posted a video on YouTube and took to social media to let fans know that WBD has given him the license to conclude his story in graphic novel form officially. It's not a joke. It's not a "What If….?" scenario. You didn't wake up in an alternate dimension. And Rogers breaks it all down in a heartfelt video that needs to be seen to be appreciated. Here's a look at Rogers sharing the news in an emotional announcement video while also sharing details on Final Space: The Final Chapter (which can be pre-ordered here), and more:

