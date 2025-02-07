Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: fire country, Max Thieriot

Fire Country: New "The Leone Way" Sneak Peeks; S03E12 Overview, Images

Check out sneak peeks of tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country, "The Leone Way," and images for S03E12: "I’m the One Who Just Goes Away."

We've got a double-shot of preview goodness to pass along to fans of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. Along with two sneak peeks at tonight's episode – S03E1010: "The Leone Way" – that we have for you below, we also have an official overview and image gallery for S03E12 "I'm the One Who Just Goes Away" (set for Feb. 21st) – with Bode (Max Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) attempting an avalanche rescue. Here's a look at our updated rundown of the third season's next three episodes:

Fire Country Season 3 Episodes 10, 11 & 12 Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 10: "The Leone Way" – The Leone men attempt a daring rescue while on a family fishing trip, and Sharon (Diane Farr) faces a tough decision when a baby is safely surrendered at station 42. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Rubin Garcia:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 11: "Fare Thee Well" – The crew responds to a call from the local Renaissance fair after a fire-breather loses their balance and sets off a tent filled with fireworks. Written by Anupam Nigam and directed by Desdemona Chiang:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 12: "I'm the One Who Just Goes Away" – While on a risk assessment trip to the Trinity National Forest, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) attempt a daring rescue despite avalanche danger. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Bill Purple:

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

