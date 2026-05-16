Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Sky One, TV | Tagged: doctor who, SNL UK

SNL UK Monologue: Ncuti Gatwa Has Some Fun About His Doctor Who Run

SNL UK host Ncuti Gatwa had some fun at Doctor Who's expense, including that Billie Piper regeneration: "I don’t understand it either."

Article Summary SNL UK host Ncuti Gatwa jokes in his monologue that only “about 12” people watched him on Doctor Who.

Gatwa also riffs on Doctor Who’s Billie Piper regeneration twist, admitting on SNL UK, “I don’t understand it either.”

An SNL UK midweek sketch leans into Doctor Who-style regeneration as Emma Sidi and Larry Dean explain the cast setup.

The episode’s buildup also includes SNL UK table read, promo spots with Holly Humberstone, and host rehearsal teases.

SNL UK may have hit us with a Doctor Who sketch earlier in the season, but did you really think season finale host Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) wasn't going to have a little fun at the show's expense? During his opening monologue, Gatwa addressed those who claim fans have lost interest in the show over the course of recent seasons. "I've had so many fantastic roles in my career. Millions of you watched me as Eric in 'Sex Education,' and then about 12 of you watched me in 'Doctor Who.' Maybe that's why I kept crying," Gatwa joked. As for the question marks surrounding their Fifteenth Doctor regenerating into Billie Piper's "Sixteenth Doctor" (that's where those question marks come in). "Joking aside, it was genuinely a magical role. In fact, it was the first time my parents were truly proud of my career. When I told them I got the part, they said, 'Finally, a doctor in the family.' Even though I have since regenerated into Billie Piper … I don't understand it either," Gatwa added.

SNL UK: This Week with Ncuti Gatwa & Holly Humberstone

First up, we have the SNL UK midweek sketch… which, for copyright purposes, has absolutely nothing to do with the BBC's Doctor Who in any way, shape, or form. That being said, Gatwa learned firsthand how SNL UK gets its hosts: through regeneration (in a way that makes all the lawyers happy). In fact, SNL UK stars Emma Sidi and Larry Dean admit to Gatwa that there are only really two SNL UK cast members – though their demonstration doesn't go off quite as planned:

Here's Gatwa and the SNL UK cast checking in during Wednesday evening's table read:

Here's a look at Thursday's SNL UK promo with musical guest Holly Humberstone and Sidi:

Here's a look at Gatwa from his video/photo shoot that was released on Friday:

And here's a look at Humberstone getting that pre-SNL UK vibe:

@hollyhumberstone It's Friday and I'm thinking about SNL tomorrow !!!!!!! Watch on Sky One from 10PM BST on Saturday night @Saturday Night Live UK #HollyHumberstone ♬ White Noise – Holly Humberstone

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