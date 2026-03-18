Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: firefly, serenity

Firefly: AwesomeCon Reunion Panel Video with Big Announcement Released

Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk's Once We Were Spacemen podcast released the video of the Firefly reunion panel from AwesomeCon.

Article Summary Firefly's cast reunited at AwesomeCon and announced an animated series is officially in development.

Nathan Fillion’s Collision33 teams with 20th TV Animation; Guggenheim and Butters to run the show.

The animated series will bridge the gap between Firefly’s original run and the Serenity movie.

Fans are urged to boost #BringBackFirefly engagement to help the project get picked up by a network.

Nathan Fillion (Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds) has recruited Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), Jewel Staite (Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Fryeto), Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb), and Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne) teased that something was coming on March 15th – and they weren't kidding. During a reunion panel at AwesomeCon, Fillion and his castmates announced that an animated series was in development – with a pilot script, showrunners, animation studio, and thumbs-up from the people who need to give them already in place (more on that below). Thanks to Fillion and Tudyk's Once We Were Spacemen podcast, we're getting a chance to check out the panel in its entirety – and we have that waiting for you above.

Firefly: What You Need to Know & What You Can Do

Stemming from Fillion's production banner Collision33, in partnership with 20th Television Animation, the series has Marc Guggenheim (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow) and Tara Butters (Agent Carter, Reaper) attached as showrunners. With a completed script (Joss Whedon isn't involved) already in place, the series will be set between the original 2002 television run and the 2005 feature film, Serenity. ShadowMachine would serve as the animation studio, with the Firefly reunion set to be shopped – and that's where you come in.

Shortly after the news hit, Fillion and the cast took to social media to post a teaser video covering the details that were released, and to urge fans to step up and help #BringBackFirefly. "The word is out. To keep Firefly flying, we need a home. And for that, we need you. Like this post, comment on this post, repost this post. Tag a friend, tag an enemy, even tag a Reaver. Give us some "quantifiable analytics" that we can use to convince folks that this is something people want," reads the caption to the Instagram post that included the video message from the cast (as well as a look at the script cover and early design artwork):

And here's a look back at the previous teasers that brought us to where we are today, starring Torres, Baccarin, Maher, Glau, Staite, Baldwin, and Tudyk:

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