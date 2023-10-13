Posted in: Apple, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple tv, for all mankind, preview, season 4

For All Mankind Season 4 Official Trailer: A Gold Rush Like No Other

Here's the official trailer for Ronald D. Moore and Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert's For All Mankind Season 4, premiering on November 10th.

With the 10-episode fourth season of Ronald D. Moore and Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert's For All Mankind set to land on Apple TV+ in less than a month, this year's New York Comic Con (NYCC 2023) made sure fans weren't left empty-handed. Along with a look at the official key art poster, we have the official Season 4 trailer to pass along, previewing a season of some serious changes. It's 2003 – eight years since the events of the third season of the highly acclaimed space drama – and Happy Valley has expanded its mission to include mining asteroids for valuable resources. But while tensions with past enemies appeared to have cooled, tensions at the international base could prove dangerous – to both Earth and Mars.

Returning for the fourth season are Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña – with Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova joining the cast as series regulars. Now, here's a look at the official Season 4 trailer for Apple TV+'s For All Mankind – set for launch on Friday, November 10th (followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 12, 2024):

Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.

Apple TV+'s For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Nedivi and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein. The streaming series is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television – with the first three seasons currently available to stream on Apple TV+ (for those of you needing to play catch-up or want to do a binge rewatch before the fourth season premieres).

