FOX "News": Greg Gutfeld Takes Shot at Bosses Over Tucker Carlson?

Was FOX "News" late-nighter Greg Gutfeld calling out his bosses for caving to the "censorship industrial complex" by firing Tucker Carlson?

Back in April of this year – less than a week after FOX "News" reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the latter's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over accusations that the company was involved in intentionally rigging the 2020 election – we learned that talking head Tucker Carlson was out at the 24-hour "news" channel. While the exact reasons will pretty much remain locked under layers of legal protection, many speculated that Carlson's active involvement in pushing some of those conspiracy theories against Dominion was a major factor in his departure. Others – including Carlson – claim that it was his position on the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol that led to his ousting. For those who need a reminder, that was when a bunch of Trump supporters committed treason through numerous acts of violence & destruction – but Carlson sees it otherwise.

Since that happened, Carlson released a weird, almost manifesto-like video that seemed to be aimed at – someone? And then some "leaked" videos made their way to Media Matters that didn't exactly show Carlson in the greatest of lights – including trashing FOX "News'" own streaming service. Then came the rumblings that both Carlson and the "news" network had "dirt files" on one another that they seemed more than willing to share. Something else that happened during that time was Carlson started up his own "show" over on Elon Musk's Twitter – one that seemed in danger of being shut down over a cease-and-desist letter from FOX "News" before things got quiet, and Carlson kept the gears of his glorified public access show going – hosting a cavalcade of creepiness ever since. Okay – with me so far? Good – because now we're getting to the part when FOX "News" host & late-night nightmare Greg Gutfeld took a dump on the "news" network on their own airwaves.

Musk hasn't been having an easy go of things lately, forced to deal with some big-name companies like Disney & Walmart pulling their ads from Twitter/X – reportedly over recent antisemitic posts that Musk has supported as well as a Media Matters report alleging that a number of big-name companies are having their ads placed alongside posts supporting hate and some seriously checked out conspiracy theories. At a recent event last week, Musk made headlines by telling Disney CEO Bob Iger and others who've pulled their ads to "Go f**k yourself" – blaming ads being pulled for the reason for the potential failure of the social media service while doing things to ensure a self-fulfilling prophecy. Well, the least funny person working in late-night (even behind that dude who keeps trying to sell me on special silver quarters) wasn't going to let that go unaddressed.

"The fact is, Musk may be the last man standing between real freedom of speech and the suffocating block of this censorship industrial complex, which is made up of government, media, and tech forces," Gutfeld shared on his late-night propaganda fest. "He realizes that advertisers have no spine and can be easily cowed by special interest groups in cahoots with political allies." But apparently, Gutfeld wasn't quite done with the finger-pointing, calling out the company that signs his checks as apparently either being a part of the "censorship industrial complex" or aiding & abetting it. "If you don't believe me, I've got two words for you: Tucker Carlson."

