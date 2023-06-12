Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, opinion, Tucker Carlson, twitter

FOX "News" Follow-Up: Tucker Carlson Hit with Cease-And-Desist Letter

It looks like FOX "News" isn't playing around, hitting ex-primetime host Tucker Carlson with a cease-and-desist letter over his Twitter show.

We would like to think that the alleged "news channel" was doing it because Tucker Carlson's Twitter video manifesto is just so painfully & creepily bad. We've seen kidnapping videos & snuff films with more warmth & charm (not really, in case any Feds read this – just a joke). But this is FOX "News" we're talking about, so there's a very good chance they're doing it to preserve their legal rights as they stand under what they believe to be a still-binding contract with Carlson. There's also a very good chance that they're doing this to twist the knife on Carlson to remind him of who still controls his career. Whatever the reason, Axios is reporting that FOX "News" has slapped Carlson & his legal team with a cease-and-desist letter over his show on Twitter (and not a Twitter show, as Elon Musk keeps reminding folks) – which has now dropped two loads, with a reported third stinking up Twitter later this week. "My friend and client Tucker Carlson will not be silenced — by the far left or by Fox News," Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney for Carlson, wrote in a tweet (along with the Axios report). And in a statement to Axios, Dhillon said, "Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations. Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election. Tucker will not be silenced by anyone — whether it be Media Matters, the ADL, or Fox News." So far, there hasn't been anything official from a FOX "News" rep on the matter.

FOX "News" vs Tucker Carlson II: How We Got Here

In a statement released to Axios last week, Carlson's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, argued that the FOX "News'" action was a violation of Carlson's First Amendment rights. "FOX defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson's right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events," said Freedman. For their part, Carlson's team is accusing FOX "News" of fraud and countered that FOX "News" broke the contract when senior executives reportedly back-peddled on promises to Carlson in ways that were "intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth." In addition, Carlson's attorneys take issue with FOX "News" settling the Dominion Voting Systems case in a way that "would indicate wrongdoing" on the ex-primetime host's part. In addition, a source familiar with all of this awesomeness said Carlson's legal team was also taking issue with the challenge since they don't consider Twitter to be comparable competition to FOX "News" (don't let Elon know).

According to the Axios report, FOX "News" General Counsel Bernard Gugar sent a letter to Carlson's lawyers not long after the first episode of Carlson's new show hit Twitter, making the charge that Carlson "is in breach" with his current contract with the rumored news channel. "In connection with such breach and pursuant to the Agreement, FOX expressly reserves all rights and remedies which are available to it at law or equity," the letter reportedly stated at one point. "This evening, we were made aware of Mr. Tucker Carlson's appearance on Twitter in a video that lasted over 10 minutes," the letter read. "Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Mr. Carlson's 'services shall be completely exclusive to FOX."

In terms of Carlson's deal, FOX "News" offered a reminder in the letter that Carlson is "prohibited from rendering services of any type whatsoever, whether 'over the internet via streaming or similar distribution, or other digital distribution whether now known or hereafter devised'" – and as far as they're concerned, Carlson's Twitter lovefest falls under the banner of "prohibited." One of Axios' sources shared that FOX "News" believes that it's been handling things on the up-and-up when it comes to finding a resolution to the matter – though another source tells Axios that FOX "News" is perfectly fine with Carlson wallowing in obscurity on the media sidelines until 2025. Ouch. In pop culture years, it might as well be 2087.

