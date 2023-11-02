Posted in: Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, jesse watters, Joe Biden, opinion

FOX "News" Owes Its Viewers Apology for Jesse Watters' Comments: WH

The White House believes FOX "News" owes viewers an apology over The Five host Jesse Watters' "message" to Arab Americans & the Muslim world.

Key Points FOX "News" host Jesse Watters is under fire for hateful remarks towards Arab Americans and the Muslim world.

The White House weighs in, saying FOX "News" owes its viewers an apology for Watters' "sickening attack on rights and dignity."

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates highlights President Biden’s dedication to combating Islamophobia.

The offensive comments came during Wednesday's edition of 'The Five.'.

Though he wasn't on the FOX "News" cringe factor known as The Five on Thursday due to a reported event he had scheduled in California, that didn't stop "Tucker Carlson Lite" Jesse Watters from making headlines today for all the wrong reasons – unless you work at FOX "News." On Wednesday's edition of the show that renews our faith that anyone… we mean anyone… we're seriously talking anyone… can eventually get their own television show, Watters decided not even to attempt to hide the hate & disdain when picked a moment during the show to address Arab Americans and the Muslim world. Stating that he was speaking on behalf of "the West and Western technology," Watters went on to list the things that the U.S. has done for the Middle East (as if it hasn't been a two-way street for decades) before adding, "But we've had it. We've had it with them." Well, Watters' comments didn't escape President Joe Biden's White House – with Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates pushing back on the comments on behalf of the administration, adding that the alleged news network "owes an apology to every single viewer for this sickening attack on the rights and dignity of their fellow Americans."

"These hateful lies about 'Arab Americans and…the Muslim world' highlight the urgency of President Biden's work to ensure hate has no safe harbor in America and why he committed to the first national anti-Islamophobia strategy in our history. These unacceptable remarks come just weeks after the heartbreaking killing of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American child and during a spike in threats against Muslim and Arab Americans," Bates said in a statement. "Fox News owes an apology to every single viewer for this sickening attack on the rights and dignity of their fellow Americans. President Biden will always stand up against Islamophobia, antisemitism, and all forms of hate. Fox News should learn from his example." Here's a look at the segment, along with the text of Watters' comments:

I want to say something about Arab Americans and the Muslim world. …We, and when I say 'we,' I mean the West and Western technology, have created the Middle East. We made them rich. We got that oil out of the ground. Our military protects all of these oil shipments flying around the world, making them rich. We fund their military; we respect their kings. We kill their terrorists. OK? But we've had it. We've had it with them. Obama, Trump, now Biden have tried to get the heck out of that stupid desert. Just as we're about to get out, because we have this great balance of power we're arranging, these crazy Muslim fanatics come in and massacre over a thousand of our allies and hold Jewish people hostage, hold Americans hostage. And so, if you are an Arab American in this country and you ripped down posters of Jewish hostages, American hostages. No. No. No. No. Someone is gonna get punched in the face. When you rip down posters of the hostages like that, this is… absolutely not.

