Frasier: David Hyde Pierce on Not Returning for Paramount+ Series

David Hyde Pierce explains his reason for not returning as Dr. Niles Crane for Paramount+'s Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier sequel series.

If you've been checking out the first season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier, then you know that Dr. Frasier Crane (Grammer) has been visited by some very familiar faces from his past. While it was nice to see Bebe Neuwirth's Dr. Lilith Sternin & Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle appear to give the new show a kind of "blessing" on behalf of Cheers and the previous spinoff. But one person who fans continue to ask about is David Hyde Pierce's Dr. Niles Crane – Frasier's brother. Could a reunion of the Crane brothers be in the not-too-distant future? It doesn't look good – but not for any nefarious reasons, as the actor explained.

"I never really wanted to go back. It's not like I said, 'Oh, I don't ever want to do that again.' I loved every moment. It was that I wanted to do other things. And when we got into real talks about the reboot, I had just started on the 'Julia' TV show and was working on a musical and going to do another musical, not this one. And I just thought, 'I don't want to be committed to a show and not be able to do stuff like this,'" Pierce shared during an interview with The Los Angeles Times in support of his turn in the Stephen Sondheim/David Ives musical Here We Are. "And I also thought, 'They don't actually need me.' Frasier has moved on to a new world. They have new characters. And I think I'm right. It's doing great. And the new people they have are great,"

Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. Here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a previously released teaser that finds Grammer reimagining the original series' theme for the new series (as well as a look behind the scenes at how it all came together):

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

