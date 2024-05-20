Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, Liam Shatrp, Starhenge

Preview of Liam Sharp's Ore: A StarHenge Graphic Novella

Liam Sharp

Article Summary Liam Sharp earns Eisner nomination for StarHenge and Nocterra works.

Sharp faces a dilemma: attend SDCC or see Bruce Springsteen in London.

Ore: A StarHenge Graphic Novella listed in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits.

The novella continues the saga with a battle in a galaxy-spanning conflict.

Liam Sharp has just been Eisner nominated for his work on his sci-fi fantasy StarHenge comic book series from Image Comics, as Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (Interior Art) for Nocterra: Nemesis Special and StarHenge: The Dragon and the Boar. And just as he permanently moved back from the USA to the UK. He writes, "I'm torn now! I didn't expect to get an Eisner nom! I've been to SDCC more often than not the last 20+ years, but THIS year I'm in London seeing Bruce Springsteen instead – the first time I've ever made the nominations list. Sod's law as they say! But… should I go to San Diego instead? And of course, I might still not actually get one as I'm up against AMAZING people. I didn't expect this quandary! (To be fair, I'm not even sure if it's logistically possible anyway!) To think – I lived in CA for 12 years…"

And this also comes as his first StarHenge sequel is listed in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations. As he previously said, "Just submitted for an August release… my 64-page follow-up to StarHenge! It'll be part of what will eventually be Book Two, which will be collected in the same way Book One was, as a hardback. This is a 64 page standalone about what happens to the Ur-Queen AFTER she dies… Hard sci-fi goodness! :-)"

StarHenge tells the story of a future Merlin who travels to 5th century Britain to prevent monstrous time-travelling killer robots robbing the universe of magic, and is described as Terminator meets The Green Knight. Here is the solicitation and preview for Ore: A StarHenge Graphic Novella by Liam Sharp.

ORE A STARHENGE GRAPHIC NOVELLA TP

(W/A/CA) Liam Sharp

Following LIAM SHARP's epic STARHENGE, ORE charts the battle between the resurrected Ur-Queen and the horrifying AI of the CAST, in a galaxy-spanning conflict where ALL sentient life is threatened… Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

