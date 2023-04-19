FUBAR: Arnold Schwarzenegger Series Gets Official Trailer, Images Set to premiere on May 25th, here's the official trailer for Netflix, Nick Santora & Arnold Schwarzenegger's spy comedy/action series FUBAR.

In Netflix & series creator Nick Santora's (Reacher, Prison Break) comedy-action series FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger's retired CIA operative Luke Brunner finds himself in the middle of some serious family matters. In fact, they're so serious that they're forcing him out of retirement to deal with them. But are the bombs and bullets safer for Brunner than confronting some personal truths? Yes. Yes, it does. That's the premise behind Schwarzenegger's upcoming dive into the streaming series pool, and now we have a new set of preview images and an official trailer that does an excellent job of demonstrating how the series balances the spy comedy with the bullets & explosions.

With the eight-episode series set to hit screens on May 25th, we can expect a lot more intel coming our way between now and then. But for now, here's a teaser look at Schwarzenegger in action in this first-look promo for FUBAR:

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement (Schwarzenegger) discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. Joining Schwarzenegger for the comedy/action streaming series are Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio, and Gabriel Luna. Nick Santora serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Schwarzenegger also executive producing. FUBAR is also executive produced by Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost, alongside Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.