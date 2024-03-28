Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arnold schwarzenegger, fubar, netflix, season 2

FUBAR Star Arnold Schwarzenegger: Pacemaker Won't Delay S02 Filming

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted that his pacemaker procedure won't delay filming on Netflix & series creator Nick Santora's FUBAR Season 2.

Article Summary Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms pacemaker won't affect FUBAR S2 filming - set for April.

Actor quips about being more machine than ever, shares image with "pacemaker."

Nick Santora teases "bananas" S2 with surprises and undercover storylines.

FUBAR S2 to explore deep trouble for exposed agents, adding to family intrigue.

It was during last year's Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil when series star Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that he & the team would be back (you're welcome) for a second season of Netflix & series creator Nick Santora's (Reacher, Prison Break) comedy-action series FUBAR. Flash ahead to this week, with Schwarzenegger revealing that he's currently recovering from having had a pacemaker put in – with the actor having undergone a number of open-heart surgeries in the past. "I had surgery for a pacemaker and became a little bit more of a machine," the actor shared during a recent episode of the Arnold's Pump Club podcast. Now, Schwarzenegger is addressing those wondering if the procedure will delay the filming of the second season. "Thank you! I've gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you're really looking for it," the actor shared, including an image of himself with a joke "pacemaker" to put everyone's minds at ease.

"Season 2 is bananas. We're coming up with some real fun surprises for FUBAR fans in Season 2, for sure," Santora shared with the streaming service during an interview from last May. In the second season, The Brunner family will face "a million things they're going to have to deal with" – including analyst Tina (Aparna Brielle) secretly working undercover. "In Season 2, we're going to go in knowing there might be a rat in the kitchen. And what are they going to do about that?" Did we mention that a whole lot of agents – including Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner and Monica Barbaro's Emma (Monica Barbaro) have now been exposed? "They're in deep dog doo-doo, for sure. They're in trouble," Santora added.

Thank you! I've gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you're really looking for it. pic.twitter.com/zO6aAwLHC6 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement (Schwarzenegger) discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. Joining Schwarzenegger for the comedy/action streaming series are Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio, and Gabriel Luna. Nick Santora serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Schwarzenegger also executive producing. FUBAR is also executive produced by Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost, alongside Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

