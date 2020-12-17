Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Returning to TBS for Season 6

TBS has found success with Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, announcing a renewal for the popular late-night television show. Among a large party of male counterparts in the late-night scene, Samantha Bee has kept her place in the standings and in the ratings as well. The renewal is for the sixth season, but then there's also a separate deal made between Bee and the cable network.

The deal is with Bee's production company, Swimsuit Competition, in order to make continuing comedy-based original content in the near future. Finding a home with TBS, Bee appears to be reaching out in the type of content, outside of late-night, that she wishes to produce. Her past work includes experience on The Daily Show when Stewart hosted and performing with her own female comedy group, The Atomic Fireballs.

The hard work of five seasons has proved fruitful for Bee and TBS. The show has garnered attention from critiques, producing a nomination every year at the Primetime Emmys since 2017, including this year. Her head writers, those who've worked on a majority of the episodes so far, include herself, Kristen Bartlett, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, and more who make the show what it is. More shows like this, expanding what it means to be a late-night show host, are sure to arrive on the small screen.

We're back for season 6 on January 13th. Oh yeah, a new president, too pic.twitter.com/zbhPJtqcPM — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) December 16, 2020

In the meantime, Bee uses her presence on TBS to navigate the hectic waters of 2020 news, politicals, and understanding the issues not looked at in deeper ways elsewhere. All this is done with comedy and research, making the news of the renewal for a sixth season not surprising. Let us know in the comments if you enjoy the TBS late-night favorite!