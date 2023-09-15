Posted in: Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: episode 9, futurama, hulu, preview, season 11

Futurama Season 11 Ep. 9: The Crew Has Its Own "Toy Story" (PREVIEW)

Here's a look at a sneak preview for Matt Groening & David X. Cohen's Futurama S11E09: "The Prince and the Product" - hitting Hulu next week.

As we head into the weekend, Hulu thought it would be a good idea to kick things off with a sneak preview of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama S11E09: "The Prince and the Product." We'd say that was a pretty good call. In the Ari John Kaplan & Eric Kaplan-penned adventure, our animated adventurers find themselves… well, they find themselves reborn as toys. We know… we know. Disney. Hulu. "It looks like they have a 'Toy Story' to tell next week." Clearly, there are some serious low-hanging fruit jokes that could easily picked off the humor tree with that premise. But it gets weirder because in the following sneak preview, the focus isn't on them being toy cars as it is on Zoidberg (Billy West) being left behind on a mission…

Futurama Season 11 Episode 9: "The Prince and the Product" Preview

Futurama Season 11 Episode 9: "The Prince and the Product": The crew members are reborn as toys. Written by Ari John Kaplan & Eric Kaplan, here's a look at a preview for next week's episode – followed by a look back at what we previously learned about the season:

Hulu's Futurama Season 11: Trailer, Overview & More!

With John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman having officially returned for the first of 20 new episodes on July 24th (with episodes having dropped weekly after that), here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Hulu's Futurama:

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

The animated series premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama is executive produced by Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz.

