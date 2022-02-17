FX Happy to Have More It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & Archer

With waves of new shows hitting screens this year as long-running shows like The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul prepare to shuffle off their respective programming coils, FX Networks wants fans of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Archer to know that at least as far as they're concerned, both shows aren't going anywhere any time soon. The Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring "Always Sunny" just recently wrapped its record-setting 15th season, with a deal previously announced that keeps the doors to Paddy's open through at least Season 18. Meanwhile, the H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed & Lucky Yates-starring Archer will enter its 13th season later this year, the first after the passing of Jessica Walter aka Malory Archer. Here's a look at what FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier had to say about both series during today's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": "It's interesting with that show. The guys have been doing it for so long. As long as they feel that they creatively can maintain its vibrancy, they want to continue to do it. Creatively, the show is excellent and we think the last season was as strong as ever. The fans love the show so we'll keep going as long as they want to keep it going."

"Archer" Season 13: "It's not designed to be the last season. I think we feel really good about the scripts, they're animating them now for the next season. We're waiting to see how the creators feel about how long it should progress. We're very enthusiastic about that show and it's continued longevity. When you have an animated half-hour like that, it can continue on, as you can see with 'The Simpsons,' for a very long time. Archer still does great for us and people love it and the fans love it. So as long as they can keep doing it and maintain the quality, we'll want to support it."