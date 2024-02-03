Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, george rr martin, grrm, HBO, house of the dragon, max

Game of Thrones: A Look at Naomi Watts from Unaired Prequel Production

Hair & Makeup Designer Flora Moody shared some looks at Naomi Watts' hair & makeup tests from the unaired Game of Thrones prequel, Bloodmoon.

Long before there was a second season of Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon to cover or any number of projects spinning off from George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" universe to speculate about – a time before a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic and entertainment industry-stopping dual labor strikes – there was the Jane Goldman-penned Game of Thrones prequel series Bloodmoon. Taking place 5,000 years before the events of GOT, the series was to chronicle the world's descent from The Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend… the series teased that it was not the story that fans think they know. But in October 2019, the word came down that HBO had made the decision not to move forward on the Naomi Watts-starring project. Now, we're getting a visual sense of what viewers could've expected from Hair & Makeup Designer Flora Moody (The Peripheral, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), who shared some excellent looks at Watts in the hair/makeup truck to camera tests with costumes, lighting, etc.

Here's a look at Moody's Instagram posts, sharing a look behind the scenes at what could've been with some insightful commentary on the process – followed by a look back at what we knew about the proposed series:

The prequel's official overview above is pretty much in line with what Game of Thrones big cheese George R.R. Martin confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in late 2018. "10,000 years is mentioned in the novels, but you also have places where maesters say, 'No, no, it wasn't 10,000, it was 5,000.' Again, I'm trying to reflect real-life things that a lot of high fantasy doesn't reflect. In the Bible, it has people living for hundreds of years and then people added up how long each lived and used that to figure out when events took place. Really? I don't think so," Martin shared. "Now we're getting more realistic dating now from carbon dating and archeology. But Westeros doesn't have that. They're still in the stage of 'my grandfather told me, and his grandfather told him.' So I think it's closer to 5,000 years."

Goldman (X-Men: First Class) and Martin co-created the project and wrote the story, with Goldman also writing the teleplay. Martin and director S.J. Clarkson were to oversee production. Goldman and Martin executive produced alongside Daniel Zelman, James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, and Vince Gerardis (Game of Thrones), with Chris Symes co-executive producing.

