Game of Thrones: GRRM Wished HBO Waited Until 2063 to Wrap Series

When folks ask why websites like Bleeding Cool continue to write about HBO's Game of Thrones, we usually point out two things. First, the show continues to be in the top ten global streaming charts even after not having new content on screens in years. Second, while House of the Dragon might be the only official spinoff project in production, all you need do is look at the gaggle of other spinoff projects that are in some form of development. That said, every now and then it's also fun to report on something the show's cast or creative team have to say about the experience- or in this case, author George R.R. Martin.

As work continues on the sixth book in the seven-book series (The Winds of Winter followed by A Dream of Spring), took some time off (please submit your jokes in the comments section below) earlier this month to receive an honorary doctorate from Northwestern University. Speaking with Chicago's PBS station WTTW, Martin opened up about the biggest regret he had about the series that changed his life "in mostly good ways." Hmmm… usually a line like that would ignite the dumpster fires of random speculation that a GOT behind-the-scenes book might be on the way from Martin but… well… we won't hold our breath (respectfully). For Martin, not being able to keep up his writing to match in line with HBO's adaptation the narratives could match up (with the books and series diverging greatly with the fifth season finale). so pointed out how his "biggest issue" was not working fast enough with the time he had to ensure the show could continue to follow the main plot threads he'd intended for the characters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: George RR Martin Talks NU, Writing and 'Game of Thrones' (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Q6nEhIzkkg&t=344s)

"Looking back, I wish I'd stayed ahead of the books. When they began that series, I had four books already in print, and the fifth one came out just as the series was starting in 2011. I had a five-book head start," Martin explained. "And these are gigantic books, as you know. I never thought they would catch up with me but they did. They caught up with me and passed me and, you know, that made it a little strange—because now, the show was ahead of me and the show was going in somewhat different directions."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: George RR Martin Interview: Part 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noAXc4VABS0)

Of course, it was also a little selfish on HBO's part to not slow down the pace. If the cable giant wasn't so greedy, it could've easily scheduled one-episode annual seasons that would've afforded Martin the time needed. Because had HBO gone in that direction, then Martin's novels and the hit series would've ended beautifully together. In 2063. And don't get us started on HBO's audacity to allow Game of Thrones to become such a hit that it would be a distraction for the author. But look on the bright side, GOT fans- your great-grandkids are going to love the VR-enhanced new Game of Thrones series adapting Martin's take coming down the line just before our alien overlords make their final plans known.