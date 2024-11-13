Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: casey bloys, game of thrones, HBO, kit harington

Game of Thrones: "Maybe We'll Try Again" with Jon Snow Spinoff: Bloys

HBO/Max chief Casey Bloys hasn't completely ruled out a possible Game of Thrones spinoff series focusing on Kit Harington's Jon Snow.

Jon Snow's watch might not be over just yet, as HBO/Max head Casey Bloys is willing to reopen the Game of Thrones spinoff series, which has Kit Harington reprising his role as the lead protagonist. Speaking at an HBO/Max press event previewing the upcoming 2025 slate, he offered a glimmer of hope: "Maybe we'll try again," though not touching on any specifics from there. The untitled Jon Snow series was never officially canceled, just shelved. As Bloys sees it, House of the Dragon and 2025-premiering A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms offer different and unique takes on the "Game of Thrones" universe; they don't exist simply to have shows set in the GOT universe. "So far [those] are the only ones that we felt could go the distance. I mean, practically speaking, you don't want to overdo anything. There's no blinking green lights on any other ones. At the moment, we take our time with them, with the development, and only do them when we can serve it," Bloys added.

Kit Harington on Status of the Untitled "Jon Snow Game of Thrones" Spinoff

Before Bloys' comments came to light, Harington told Screen Rant about the Jon Snow spinoff status, "…Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf." The series would follow the events of Snow's banishment back to the Wall following committing regicide of his aunt/lover Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the GOT finale, leaving the Night's Watch again, and adventuring with the Wildings.

Jon Snow was among several Game of Thrones spinoffs proposed with the only active series being the Ryan Condal prequel series House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the David Benioff and Dan Weiss series, which wrapped its second season. GOT, which ran for eight seasons from 2011-2019, is based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire novels. HOTD is based on Fire & Blood, chronicling the reign of House Targaryen and their civil war, The Dance of the Dragons. Martin created the bulk of the lore but has yet to complete his final two books of the ASOIAF core series while Benioff and Weiss wrapped the HBO series with his guidance. The author promised his books would have a separate ending from their TV counterpart.

The next upcoming GOT series is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms currently in production. "So far [those] are the only ones that we felt could go the distance," Bloys said Thursday. "I mean, practically speaking, you don't want to overdo any anything. There's no blinking green lights on any other ones. At the moment, we take our time with them, with the development, and only do them when we can serve it." Condal said HOTD season three begins production in "earlyish 2025."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!