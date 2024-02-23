Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, george rr martin, HBO, house of the dragon, max

Game of Thrones Prequel "The Hedge Knight" Set for Late 2025 Premiere

WBD CEO David Zaslav confirmed that "Game of Thrones" prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will premiere in 2025.

Wait, what's this? Two updates on HBO & George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" universe that have nothing to do with House of the Dragon – in less than a week? That seems to be the case when it comes to the adaptation of the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series (1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword" & 2010's 'The Mystery Knight"). First reported to be in play in January 2021, we reported last week that some filming intel had popped up online that would see work kicking off this summer (more on that in a minute). Thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, we now have a release window for Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal & Vince Gerardis-executive produced A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. "George R.R. Martin is in pre-production for the new spin-off, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,' which will premiere in late 2025 on Max," Zaslav confirmed.

Set nearly a century prior to the events of "A Song of Fire and Ice," the series will focus on the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). In fact, here's a look at the logline for the series that was released when the series announcement was first made: "A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends." Now, it looks like we have some intel to pass along, courtesy of the latest Production List that dropped earlier today. As you can see from the screencap of the listing, filming on "The Hedge Knight" is set to start in Belfast, Northern Ireland, beginning on June 3, 2024 – along with a "Project Summary" offering an overview.

