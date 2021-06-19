Game of Thrones Season 1 Gets Arrested Development Mashup Recap

Some of the decisions made by certain Game of Thrones characters were quite baffling throughout the fantasy series' duration. Rather than go through each and every season, one fan decided to isolate the actions of the Stark family, particularly that of Ned (Sean Bean), the family patriarch in season one. One fan in Laurens Janssen decided to re-cut the climactic decisions that led to his downfall in the style of the Netflix sitcom Arrested Development even to the point of getting the opening sequence down.

Game of Thrones: How Ned Stark "Made a Huge Mistake"

The clip starts with the familiar title sequence with an arrow pointing to the Stark family highlighting Nedd, Catelyn (Michelle Fairley), Rob (Richard Madden), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Brann(Isaac Hempstead Wright), and Ayra (Maisie Williams). The not-Ron Howard voiceover begins, "Now the story of a wealthy family that lost everything, because the head of the family couldn't keep his mouth shut" as we see the mashed up opening credits that even include Rickon and the Starks' enemies, the Lannisters. As we hear the familiar Arrested Development music playing in the background, the voiceover explains how Nedd discovered the dark secret the Lannisters were harboring that Cersei's (Lena Headey) children in Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), Tommen (Callum Wharry/Dean Charles Chapman), and Myrcella (Aimee Richardson/Nell Tiger Free) aren't King Robert Baratheon's (Mark Addy), but born of incest with her brother Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

The first scene featured is when Ned confronts Cersei about his discovery about his predecessor as the hand of the king John Aryn and her children threatening her with the truth upon the return from Robert's boar hunt. After the initial exchange, we go through a flashback sequence like the Netflix sitcom would go into in Ned's research before showing the family tree before catching up back to the scene. The dominos metaphorically start falling upon the discovery that Robert's boar hunt didn't quite go so well. On his death bed, Robert revealed his final wishes to Ned for him to be in charge until his son was of age to take over. In a moment of conflict, Ned wrote "rightful heir" instead, leaving Robert's will ambiguous.

To try to secure the transition, Ned enlisted Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) for his help by revealing the truth to him at first, then making sure he can use his personal feelings to his wife Catelyn to force his loyalty. Not only does the narrator remind us of Nedd's naïve nature, but also shows flashbacks of why Ned shouldn't trust Littlefinger. Naturally, we see Ned's confrontation with King Joffrey about his crown and it ending about as badly for Ned as you expect with Littlefinger betraying him with the familiar Arrested Development running gag "Mr. F!" playing in the background. The clip closes out "On the next round of Game of Thrones" focusing on Tyrion (Peter Dinklage).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: If Game of Thrones was created by Mitchell Hurwitz (GoT x Arrested Development) (https://youtu.be/PwIF7JnoEXA)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.