Archer, Arrested Development Star Jessica Walter Passes Away, Age 80

After an acting career that spanned five decades, award-winning Archer and Arrested Development actress Jessica Walter passed away in her sleep in her NYC home on Wednesday at the age of 80. The actress is survived by daughter Brooke Bowman (SVP Drama programming at Fox Entertainment) and grandson Micah Heymann. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class, and overall joie de vivre." Walter's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Walter's career spanned film (Play Misty for Me, The Flamingo Kid), television (Trapper John M..D., Streets of San Francisco), and live-theater (Tartuffe, Anything Goes), earning her numerous awards and nominations. In addition, Walter also served as the second National Vice President of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and was an elected member of the SAG Board of Directors for over a decade. "I never had a doubt about wanting to be an actress, but certainly when there were periods of unemployment, I would think, "Oh, I'm never going to work again." The only thing I don't like about it is the business part of it – the negotiating and all this stuff that you don't learn in school. I'm not good with business," Walter said about choosing acting as a profession. Walter understood that meant working- even if it wasn't always in the greatest project. "Some movie I was in, I forget which one, some awful little movie, a reviewer said, What is Jessica Walter doing in this movie? And I said, Hello? Trying to make a living," she explained.