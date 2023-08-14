Posted in: Cartoon Network, Disney+, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: Gargoyles, greg weisman, SAG-AFTRA, spectacular spider-man, wga, young justice

Gargoyles, Young Justice, Spider-Man: Greg Weisman's Residuals Reality

Greg Weisman (Gargoyles, Young Justice) continued demonstrating just how broken the residual pay process (or lack thereof) is.

Over the weekend, Greg Weisman did SAG-AFTRA, WGA, and any creative talent out there looking for proper union protection, a huge service by personalizing the issue of residuals. Time and time again, we've seen instances of residual checks being sent with amounts that wouldn't cover the cost of printing the check (with some not even having an amount). On top of that, we've seen just how screwed up the system is that allows creators to never reap even some of the financial benefits from a project that's proven successful – and that streamers will be making money off of for years. The last time we checked in, Weisman took to Twitter to address the matter by dropping some sobering reality checks when it comes to Star Wars Rebels, Gargoyles, and Young Justice residual checks – or lack thereof. Weisman continued offering new insights on Sunday, adding more details to how things worked regarding some of the shows we just mentioned, as well as Spectacular Spider-Man.

One of the recurring themes in many of the responses that Weisman's been receiving is that folks can't wrap their minds around the idea that he (and others) could never see a dime on a project that they wrote, produced, acting in, etc., beyond their initial pay. And yet, that's the painful reality of the situation. As Weisman makes clear, a good number of the checks he's seeing have to do with his acting work – as he explains:

I didn't act in it.

As a writer-producer, I get nothing domestically on any show I've ever worked on, including #Gargoyles. I get an occasional foreign royalty check. (Not big bucks either.) But nothing domestically. But for acting, I get a little. Very little, as demonstrated. https://t.co/XrLf9z2Diq — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) August 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I do get residuals from acting in Spectacular Spider-Man. Nothing from writing/producing/developing the series. But again, the acting residuals are not big money. https://t.co/iFOX7JwVHR — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) August 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And Weisman also clarified what residuals he receives from Young Justice:

To be clear, I'm not getting any domestic residuals for writing/producing/developing Young Justice. I get (modest, sometimes extremely modest) residual checks for acting in it as Lucas "Snapper" Carr and the Ultra-Humanite. Oh, and Lobo's belt. https://t.co/K2ShLgWR9l — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) August 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

To be clear, I got paid for making the show. Not BIG MONEY, but I made a respectable living. https://t.co/scagGmI85o — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) August 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And finally, we needed to include this one because it speaks volumes as to how some folks still don't appreciate just how much the deck is stacked against a creator going into the deal-making process:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!