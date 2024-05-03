Posted in: BBC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, Gavin and Stacey, James Corden, Ruth Jones

Gavin and Stacey Final Ep Set for Christmas Day: Corden, Jones Confirm

James Corden and Ruth Jones confirmed that the script for Gavin and Stacey: The Finale is finished and will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

Considering the 2019 Christmas Special pulled in over 18 million viewers, we have a feeling this is a much good news for the BBC as it is for the show's fans. Earlier today, series co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones took to Instagram to confirm that the script for Gavin and Stacey: The Finale was finished and will be hitting BBC One & BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day (What? No early release on Disney+ for those in the U.S.? Just kidding… we know there's still a lot of Doctor Who soreness going on…). Rumblings that Corden & Jones would be returning in some capacity began earlier this year, with their social media reveal apparently confirming that the holiday season will bring the "final" chapter. With Baby Cow, Corden's Fulwell 73 & Jones' Tidy Productions producing, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that filming is expected to get underway this summer – and that the majority of the main cast is also expected to return.

"Some news… It's official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James ❤️," Corden wrote as the caption to his Instagram post – along with the image above of Corden and Jones holding up the cover to the finale's script:

Running for three seasons (from 2007 to 2010) – first on BBC Three and then on BBC One – as well as the Christmas Special, the BAFTA-winning sitcom also starred Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters, and Julia Davis. With Gavin and Stacey coming to an end this holiday season and the Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson-starring Doctor Who offering its own Christmas Special as anchors, the BBC is looking at a strong holiday programming slate this year.

