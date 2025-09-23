Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V S02E04 Preview: Jordan vs. Marie Gets Vought+ Fight Hype Video

A new teaser for Gen V Season 2 Ep. 4: "Bags" serves as a fight hype video for Marie (Jaz Sinclair) vs. Jordan (London Thor & Derek Luh).

At this point in the second season of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V, it's clear that Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater) is less interested in graduating students from "God U" than in training super soldiers. That means our supes will have to fight and keep fighting to level up their powers to their ultimate levels. As we saw in the trailer for S02E04: "Bags," that means it's going to be Marie (Jaz Sinclair) vs. Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh). Not only don't they have a choice, but Cipher has made it clear that Jordan will lose. That brings us to the following fight hype video that Vought International released in the show's universe, teasing "a fight that will bend minds, blood, and gender" (and dropping a plug in for Brave Maeve Pride Bars along the way). But this isn't just any fight hype video, because this fight will be a Vought+ PPV event. Hmmm…

Gen V Season 2 Episode 4: "Bags" Preview

Gen V Season 2 Episode 4: "Bags" – Written by Brant Englestein and Chris Dingess, here's a look at the trailer for next week's episode, followed by a look back at a key moment when Cipher makes it clear that "God U" is more about training than educating:

With Homelander's (Antony Starr) new world order now in play, the sophomore year of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V is going to prove to be deadlier than ever. At Godolkin University, mysterious new Dean and supe Cipher (Hamish Linklater) preaches a curriculum promising to make students more powerful than ever. Top-ranked supes Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are celebrated as heroes ("Guardians of Godolkin"), while Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) return to a very different school after being burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes will have to wait, with a war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize – a program that leads directly to Marie.

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight, Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir, Susan Heyward's Sister Sage, Valorie Curry's Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker, and Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

