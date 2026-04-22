Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Fight Crime with McFarlane Toys New DC Comics Gangbuster Figure

The DC Multiverse is not over just yet, as McFarlane Toys has debuted brand new DC Comics characters that are coming to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Comics Gangbuster action figure, exclusive to GameStop.

Gangbuster is a street-level vigilante from Metropolis, first introduced in Adventures of Superman #434.

The 7-inch figure features ultra articulation, detailed costume, nunchucks, and extra hands.

Collectible art card included; available to reserve for $26.99 ahead of the May 2026 release.

Gangbuster first appeared in Adventures of Superman #434 in 1987, and was created by Marv Wolfman and Jerry Ordway. Unlike many DC heroes, Gangbuster isn't powered by magic or science; he is a street-level vigilante who operates in Metropolis. He focuses on taking down organized crime, and after clashing with Lex Luthor, who took over his body after a work injury. His debut introduces José Delgado, a social worker who becomes frustrated with the system's inability to protect his community, prompting him to take matters into his own hands. McFarlane Toys now brings this street-level hero to the DC Multiverse line as a new Red Platinum Edition figure.

Armed up and ready for action, Gangbuster represents a grounded counterpoint to Superman's near-godlike presence in the city. He has a costume that represents just that, with a red-and-yellow color scheme, a simple helmet, and protective glasses. He will come with nunchucks, a pair of extra hands, along with a display base and a collectible art card. DC Comics Gangbuster will be a GameStop Exclusive and can be reserved online and in-store for $26.99 with a May 2026 release date.

Gangbuster (DC Comics Classic) Red Platinum Edition

"Delgado grew up fighting in the streets of Suicide Slum and later became a Golden Gloves boxing champion. He returned to his neighborhood to fight crime as Gangbuster™, but suffered a spinal injury while fighting Combattor™. An implant allowed him to patrol the streets of Metropolis™ once again."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

GANGBUSTER™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include 2 extra hands, nunchuk with chain and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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