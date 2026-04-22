Posted in: TV | Tagged: The Phantom

The Phantom: Reginald Hudlin Developing Live-Action TV Series Adapt

Director-producer-writer Reginald Hudlin (Candy Cane Lane) is stepping up to develop a live-action series adaptation of The Phantom.

The Phantom, the first costumed comic superhero, is returning to live action thanks to filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, who is developing a TV series adaptation of the Lee Falk comic created in 1936. The producer, director, and writer is best known for his works, the Chadwick Boseman-starred biopic Marshall (2017), Quentin Tarantino's Western Django Unchained (2012), the HBO anthology film Cosmic Slop, and the 1990 comedy classic House Party (1990). Recently, he's directed an episode of the Tracy Morgan-starred NBC mockumentary series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and the Eddie Murphy-starred Prime Video holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane. As with most of his projects, Hudlin will direct and produce The Phantom TV series, which is being developed at the Hearst-owned King Features, according to Variety.

The Phantom Live-Action TV Series: What We Know…

The Falk-created comic originally debuted with David McKay Publications before several other conglomerates had opportunities to publish his stories, including: Harvey, Gold Key, King, DC, Marvel, Diamond, Moonstone, Dark Horse, and Image. The hero's moniker, "The Ghost Who Walks," spreads as a myth among the criminals he fights, as those who believed him slain later return, suggesting he's somehow immortal. In reality, it's a title passed through generations from father to son, who takes up the mantle for the father who passed. The hero also passes down his alter ego of Kit Walker. The hero is defined by his tight purple costume and black mask, proficient in firearms and martial arts, and possesses Phantom Rings, one to mark his allies, the other for his enemies.

In addition to various comic incarnations, The Phantom has been adapted into serials, films, TV shows, live-action, and animated versions. The most recognized film adaptation is the 1996 Paramount film starring Billy Zane as the title character, Kristy Swanson, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Zeta-Jones would later also be involved with another popular swashbuckling film franchise in Sony's Zorro, which starred Antonio Banderas. The animated Phantom 2040 is perhaps the most recognizable TV adaptation, providing a futuristic spin on the Falk story and airing from 1994 to 1996 in syndication.

Hudlin's experience extends beyond the screen through his writing contributions to Marvel Comics' Black Panther. "The development of a live-action series for the iconic comic strip 'The Phantom' marks a pivotal expansion to meet the current cultural zeitgeist for this brand," King Features president C.J. Kettler said in a statement to Variety. "By partnering with award-nominated director Reginald Hudlin, who possesses a deep reverence for the comic industry and source material itself, we are confident this adaptation will meet the high expectations of both longtime and new fans globally."

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