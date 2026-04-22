Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, Haytden Sherman, kelly thompson, wonder woman, zatanna

Why Diana & Zatanna Cannot Be (Absolute Wonder Woman #19 Spoilers)

Why Diana and Zatanna cannot be together... at least not yet, in Absolute Wonder Woman #19

Article Summary Diana's romantic life in Absolute Wonder Woman is limited by both character focus and mythic circumstances.

Writer Kelly Thompson confirms Diana is written as queer but too consumed by greater responsibilities for romance.

Aphrodite's gifts sway how others feel about Diana, making any relationship morally complicated for her.

Zatanna and Diana's chemistry is acknowledged, but an honest love story can't unfold—at least not yet.

When asked about the relationship between Zatanna and Diana in Absolute Wonder Woman, writer Kelly Thompson said of Diana, "I am writing her as a queer character, that's not the same as saying DC will definitely allow her to be canon queer on the page… You want to lean into what everyone's enjoying and what's happening, but if I'm totally honest, I don't think Diana really has room for love in her life, in a romantic love kind of way. That would be a whole new journey for her. Like a chapter she hasn't even unlocked. And like she's got just bigger fish to fry… she has incredibly important do-or-die things on her plate. I'm not saying that doesn't mean she can't fall in love as she's going through it. I think that's why we sort of lean into the Zatanna stuff, because it was just what was happening on the page. It was what was organically happening from smashing those characters together. And it was really fun, and I don't want to run away from it. At the same time, it doesn't really feel right to me that Diana would sort of selfishly pursue a relationship at this point in her nascent…. she's only been on Earth… top side for six months in the actual history."

But in today's Absolute Wonder Woman #19, they establish a stronger narrative reason that Wonder Woman might not be keen to pursue a relationship with Zatanna, or Steve Trevor, or Barbara Minerva, or anyone. And it is all because of one of her patron goddesses, Aphrodite.

People love Wonder Woman in the Absolute Universe, whether they want to or not, as a result of the gift of the goddesses or rather this goddess. And Diana is too much of a moral person to abuse such attention given in such a fashion.

And this comes at quite a cost, one that is known to Aphrodite.

So when Zatanna behaves in the way she has around Wonder Woman, and their relationship is written as intentionally as Kelly Thompson says she has been leaning in to…

Right now nothing can come of it and the words of freedom echo back to what Aphrodite said to Circe… even if Diana was unable to hear them at the time.

Some people will wail and gnash their teeth. Others may look at this as yet another obstacle for the Absolute Wonder Woman to overcome… just not quite yet. Absolute Wonder Woman #19 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman is published today by DC Comics.

Absolute Wonder Woman #19 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman

Diana is unraveling and surrounded by enemies. But it is only when things are darkest that one should call upon the lasso Troika. For Troika…leaves you changed.

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