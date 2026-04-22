Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Warner Bros | Tagged: coyote vs. acme, Ketchup Entertainment

Coyote vs. Acme Releases Its First Highly-Anticipated Trailer

At long last, the public finally gets a look at the first official trailer for Coyote vs. Acme, and it's everything we thought it would be.

Article Summary The first official trailer for Coyote vs. Acme has been released by Ketchup Entertainment.

The film focuses on Wile E. Coyote suing ACME after years of failed and explosive product mishaps.

The trailer highlights a wild courtroom battle, plenty of Looney Tunes chaos, and a larger ACME conspiracy.

After major delays, Coyote vs. Acme is set to finally hit theaters August 28, 2026.

Finally, the day has arrived as Ketchup Entertainment has released the first official trailer for the upcoming film Coyote vs. Acme, and it actually looks pretty awesome. As we've mentioned before, it has been a long road to finally get to a point where the film will actually see the light of day, and this trailer feels like the wait was worth it. You're not just seeing a 30-second clip of the Coyote sitting in court; this is a full-feature trailer showcasing several Looney Tunes, as well as much of the human cast, giving us a far better idea of the story ahead.

The Animated Lawsuit Dramedy To End All Lawsuit Dramadies

The trailer, which you can check out above, does a pretty great job of giving you the gist of what to expect, as the Coyote finally decides to take ACME to court after years of failing to catch the Road Runner by having almost all of their products explode or fail. What starts as a simple lawsuit for compensation becomes a full-blown investigation into the truth behind ACME's business and what they're really doing, while so many characters are harmed by their products. Enjoy the trailer as the film arrives on August 28, 2026.

About Coyote vs. Acme

After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains, tricked by tunnels, sprung by springs, steamrolled by steamrollers, maligned by misfires, bedeviled by bungees, rattled by rockets, backstabbed by bat suits, rocked by rocket skates, upended by unicycles, quaked by quake pills, rubberized by rogue bands, and hurled headlong off every cliff in the Southwest, Wile E. Coyote (Genius) finally fights back. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote's chaotic catastrophes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!