Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper, heartstopper forever

Heartstopper Forever Arrives July 17th; Announcement Teaser Released

Check out the announcement teaser for Alice Oseman's Joe Locke & Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper Forever, arriving on Netflix on July 17th.

Fans who've been waiting patiently for a release date for Netflix and showrunner & graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper Forever were rewarded earlier today with the news that the finale would hit streaming screens on July 17th – the fourth anniversary of the series's premiere season. Along with the date announcement, a mini-teaser spotlighting the cast during filming was also released – and we have that waiting for you below.

Here's a look at the teaser that was released, followed by what else we've learned about the big finale:

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on.

Along with Connor, Locke, Martin, and Jacobi, Netflix's Heartstopper finale stars Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Will Gao as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, Fisayo Akinade as Mr. Ajayi, Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, Bradley Riches as James McEwan, Darragh Hand as Michael Holden, and Eddie Marsan as Geoff Young. Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Ludwig) and Derek Jacobi (Last Tango in Halifax; I, Claudius) are part of the final send-off, with Jacobi in a guest-starring role and Martin taking over the role of Sarah Nelson, Nick's mother, originally played by Olivia Colman (The Crown) during the first two seasons.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!