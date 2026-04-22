Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Stars Hall & Remar Check In From Season 2 Filming

Dexter: Resurrection stars Michael C. Hall & James Remar sent video greetings from filming. Plus, an official Season 2 overview was released.

Article Summary Michael C. Hall and James Remar send greetings from Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 filming

Paramount+ reveals official Season 2 overview and confirms cast returns and new additions

Brian Cox joins as the infamous New York Ripper, while Dan Stevens is the Five Borough Killer

New and returning characters shake up Dexter’s world in a season full of fresh threats

If you've been on social media, the you know that the second season of director/EP Marcos Siega, writer/EP Scott Reynolds, series star/EP Michael C. Hall, and Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Dexter: Resurrection has been in production for about a week or so, but Paramount+ made it official earlier today with a video message from Hall (and a special guest) and an official overview for the upcoming season. Returning alongside Hall are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular. In addition, Uma Thurman, aka Charley, a former Special Ops officer who previously worked for Prater (Peter Dinklage), returns for the second season.

Previously, we learned that Brian Cox had been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

In addition, we learned that Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized.

In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

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