Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Here's Our S02E09 & S02E10 Preview

Our Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E09: "Payback and a Partial Shebang" & S02E10: "Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas" previews.

Article Summary Dive into previews for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 episodes 9 and 10 on CBS.

Episode 9 brings bitter rivalries, secret reveals, and tension in Georgie’s professional life.

Episode 10 features an unexpected holiday trip as the couple juggles family and festive chaos.

Watch sneak peeks and trailers plus get official episode overviews before the midseason finale.

Before we head into the holidays and get 2026 underway, we've got an updated preview for tonight's two-episode midseason finale of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S02E09: "Payback and a Partial Shebang" and S02E10: "Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas." We've got everything from bitter professional rivalries and revealed secrets to a surprise family vacation and much more. Here's a look at the official overviews, image galleries, sneak peeks, and trailer for what's still to come…

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Eps. 9 & 10 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 9: "Payback and a Partial Shebang" – Georgie's feud with a rival store threatens his partnership with Ruben. Meanwhile, Mandy finds out Georgie's been keeping secrets from her. Story by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar and teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 10: "Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas" – Georgie and Mandy struggle to balance work, family, and the holidays when Audrey plans an unexpected Christmas vacation.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!