Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Here's Our Updated S02E05 Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S02E05: "A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man's Prostate."

Jealousy and a discarded pregnancy test are in play in tonight's episode of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. If you're confused, no worries! We've got the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for S02E05: "A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man's Prostate" to help it all make sense. In addition, we have overviews and image galleries for S02E06: "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden" and S02E07: "A Bus Bench and Faith out the Wazoo" waiting for you below…

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Eps. 5-7 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 5: "A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man's Prostate" – Georgie's jealousy rears its head when Mandy gets sent on an overnight work trip with her ex and current boss, Scott (Christopher Gorham). Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey panic when they find a pregnancy test in Connor's trash. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds and teleplay by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 6: "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden" – Georgie, Mandy, and the family do their best to lift Connor's spirits during a rough patch while Connor tries to figure out a plan for his life. Story by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 7: "A Bus Bench and Faith out the Wazoo" – Audrey and Mary's (Zoe Perry) feud rears its head when Georgie needs their help with the tire store, and Jim's forced to confront his age after a visit to the DMV. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds and teleplay by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman, with Nikki Lorre directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

