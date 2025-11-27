Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: bobs burgers

Bob's Burgers Fans Get a Little "Thanksloving" for the Holidays

To make up for there not being a Thanksgiving episode this year, Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard has some "Thanksloving" for the fans.

If you're a fan of FOX and series creator Loren Bouchard's Bob's Burgers, then you know just how much Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) loves Thanksgiving. He likes it a lot. We mean a lot. Like, a fetish or some kind of borderline unhealthy obsession – that's helped fuel many Thanksgiving-themed adventures. Unfortunately, there won't be a Thanksgiving episode this year – but don't think for a second that Bouchard, Benjamin, and a lot of other fine folks behind the long-running animated series plan on leaving you high and dry. In the animated music video short "Thanksloving," Bob's annual turkey lovefest takes a musical turn in a very big way. "It's a one-off, and truly just for the fans," Bouchard shared with Cartoon Brew, which also previewed the music video exclusively. "We felt bad that we didn't make a Thanksgiving episode again this year, so we made this… exploration of Bob's love of cooking turkey."

Directed by Bernard Derriman, Simon Chong, and Tony Gennaro, "Thanksloving" is performed by Benjamin, with music and lyrics from Bouchard and Nora Smith. Joanna Barondess, Marcelo Benavides, Chris Boren, Anna Corrales, Scott Graham, Phil Hayes, Erin Humiston, Brit Kimmins, Phil Lee, Britney Liu, Megan Mathison, Neisje Morrell, Hector Reynoso, Emily Rice, Kat Shea, Eric Wolford, Jasmine Wong, and Jeff Zikry supplied the visuals. "Holidays and animation just go together," Bouchard added. "'Bob's Burgers' and Thanksgiving are an especially 'cute couple' because here we have this guy who loves to cook and a holiday that's all about cooking."

FOX's Bob's Burgers centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. In Season 16, Bob and Linda are on the verge of a big decision, which brings up memories of when the restaurant first opened. Meanwhile, the kids embark on a new musical project. Linda becomes concerned when Gayle (Megan Mullally) turns her love life into a performance art piece. Louise and Gene try to help Tina clear her name after she is fired as a Hall Monitor. Larry Murphy also stars, voicing the role of Uncle Teddy.

The Emmy Award-winning series is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive.

