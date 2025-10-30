Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E03 Preview: "Young Sheldon" Vibes

Expect more "Young Sheldon" familiar faces in CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E03: "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife.: Here's a look...

Article Summary More Young Sheldon familiar faces return in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E03: "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife"

Georgie reacts to his mom Mary dating again, creating major family tension in the new episode

Get previews and summaries for upcoming episodes 4, 5, and 6 this November on CBS

Watch trailers and sneak peeks to preview the drama and laughs for tonight's episode of CBS's Young Sheldon spinoff

We've got some very familiar faces from Young Sheldon showing up in tonight's episode of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, with Georgie (Jordan) having to process his mother (Zoe Perry) hitting the dating scene again. Along with an official overview and image gallery for S02E03: "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife," we've also added a trailer and three sneak peeks. In addition, we have a look ahead to S02E04: "Dirty Hands and a Barbed-Wire Fence" (Nov. 6th), S02E05: "A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man's Prostate" (Nov. 13th), and S02E06: "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden" (Nov. 20th):

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Eps. 3-6 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 3: "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife" – Georgie's not ready for his mother to start dating again. Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey struggle to make their wills. Story by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick and teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 4: "Dirty Hands and a Barbed-Wire Fence" – Georgie's upset when Mandy's new role as weekend weather girl gets her more attention from the men in town, and Connor turns to Jim for help when he's asked to play the organ at the high school baseball game. Story by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Chuck Lorre, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 5: "A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man's Prostate" – Georgie's jealousy rears its head when Mandy gets sent on an overnight work trip with her ex and current boss, Scott (Christopher Gorham). Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey panic when they find a pregnancy test in Connor's trash. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds and teleplay by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 6: "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden" – Georgie, Mandy, and the family do their best to lift Connor's spirits during a rough patch while Connor tries to figure out a plan for his life. Story by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

