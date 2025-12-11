Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E08: "Bitin', Spankin'…" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Audrey causes trouble by disciplining CeeCee without Georgie and Mandy's permission in tonight's episode

Watch trailers and sneak peeks for S02E08, plus full overviews and images for upcoming episodes 9 and 10

Find out what’s in store as Georgie faces a work feud and Mandy discovers secrets in upcoming storylines

On tonight's episode of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) have to deal with a discipline problem: Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones). For more, check out our official overview, image gallery, trailer, and three sneak peeks at S02E08: "Bitin', Spankin' and a Load of Yankee Psychobabble." From there, make sure to check out the official overviews and image galleries for Dec. 18th's S02E09: "Payback and a Partial Shebang" and S02E10: "Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Eps. 8-10 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 8: "Bitin', Spankin' and a Load of Yankee Psychobabble" – Georgie and Mandy get upset when Audrey disciplines CeeCee without their permission. Story by Steve Holland & Alex Ayers and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 9: "Payback and a Partial Shebang" – Georgie's feud with a rival store threatens his partnership with Ruben. Meanwhile, Mandy finds out Georgie's been keeping secrets from her. Story by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar and teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 10: "Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas" – Georgie and Mandy struggle to balance work, family, and the holidays when Audrey plans an unexpected Christmas vacation.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

