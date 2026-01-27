Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 E11 Images & More Released

Returning on Feb. 26th, here's an early look at CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E11: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job."

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns to CBS with Season 2, Episode 11 on February 26th.

Audrey and Mandy team up to help Jim find a hobby after his retirement leads to chaos at home.

Young Sheldon cast members, including Annie Potts and Craig T. Nelson, confirmed to return this season.

Get an early look at S02E11, titled "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job," plus an image gallery.

The folks over at CBS dropped a ton of previews for its lineup of new and returning shows, and that drop included a look at the return of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Thursday, Feb. 26th. In S02E11: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job," it seems finding Jim (Will Sasso) a hobby now that he's retired has become a group effort. But before you check out the official overview and image gallery, don't forget about who is set to return for this season's 15th episode on April 9th. Series co-creator Steve Molaro took to social media to announce that Annie Potts (Meemaw), Craig T. Nelson (Meemaw's boyfriend Dale), and Kara Arena (Connor's ex-girlfriend Chloe) would be back before the end of the season, with TVLine confirming the episode and date.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Ep. 11 Preview

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 11: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job" – Audrey and Mandy urge Jim to find a new hobby now that he's retired and driving them crazy. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!