Posted in: Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, geraldo, geraldo rivera, opinion, The Five
Geraldo Rivera Out at The Five (The Four?); FOX "News" Future Unclear
Not only is Geraldo Rivera out at The Five, but he's also going to announce his future with FOX "News" next week. So... stay tuned?
With all of the poison in the room being swallowed up by the drama going on between FOX "News" and Twitter's newest superstar, Tucker Carlson, we almost missed out on another important development involving the alleged "news channel." Earlier this week, Geraldo Rivera confirmed that he quit The Five over "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes," to the point where Geraldo said, "It's not worth it to me." With June 29th & 30th expected to be his final days, the news comes after what Geraldo claimed to AP were a number of suspensions that were imposed on him during his run – and that some tweets criticizing Carlson from back in May was a recent example of a situation that resulted in a suspension. In addition, there have been rumblings of conflict between Geraldo and the hosts, with the former sometimes finding himself on the opposing side of a hosting line-up where the chief criteria to be a part is to be very loud and never admit when you're flat-out wrong. But Geraldo took it one step further, tweeting that he would announce what his future would be – and if it would still include FOX "News" or not – next week. Yes, you're right. Geraldo turned his career into a "Tune In Next Week!" cliffhanger for attention. Here's hoping it ends better for him than "Al Capone" did…
Here's a look at Geraldo's tweet confirming that he's done with The Five and that he will have an announcement about his FOX "News" future at this "Same Geraldo time! Same Geraldo channel!" next Friday (though it should be noted that Geraldo had previously revealed that his contract runs through 2025
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!