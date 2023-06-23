Posted in: Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, geraldo, geraldo rivera, opinion, The Five

Geraldo Rivera Out at The Five (The Four?); FOX "News" Future Unclear

Not only is Geraldo Rivera out at The Five, but he's also going to announce his future with FOX "News" next week. So... stay tuned?

With all of the poison in the room being swallowed up by the drama going on between FOX "News" and Twitter's newest superstar, Tucker Carlson, we almost missed out on another important development involving the alleged "news channel." Earlier this week, Geraldo Rivera confirmed that he quit The Five over "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes," to the point where Geraldo said, "It's not worth it to me." With June 29th & 30th expected to be his final days, the news comes after what Geraldo claimed to AP were a number of suspensions that were imposed on him during his run – and that some tweets criticizing Carlson from back in May was a recent example of a situation that resulted in a suspension. In addition, there have been rumblings of conflict between Geraldo and the hosts, with the former sometimes finding himself on the opposing side of a hosting line-up where the chief criteria to be a part is to be very loud and never admit when you're flat-out wrong. But Geraldo took it one step further, tweeting that he would announce what his future would be – and if it would still include FOX "News" or not – next week. Yes, you're right. Geraldo turned his career into a "Tune In Next Week!" cliffhanger for attention. Here's hoping it ends better for him than "Al Capone" did…

Here's a look at Geraldo's tweet confirming that he's done with The Five and that he will have an announcement about his FOX "News" future at this "Same Geraldo time! Same Geraldo channel!" next Friday (though it should be noted that Geraldo had previously revealed that his contract runs through 2025

Morning, it's official, I'm off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It's been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn't always easy. For the time being, I'm still Correspondent at Large. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Just told @BrianKilmeade on his excellent WABC radio show in NY, (and many other stations across the country) that

I am unsure about my next career move & will announce next Friday here on Twitter & Live on @TheFive whether I stay with Fox or do something else, with your support. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!