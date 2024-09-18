Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: ghost rider, Marvel Studios, Marvel Television

Ghost Rider: Marvel Studios' Winderbaum Would Love Danny Ketch Series

If he could snap his fingers and make it happen, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum shared that he would love a Ghost Rider/Danny Ketch series.

In terms of Marvel Comics characters that would be no-brainers to bring to live-action life in the MCU, it's Ghost Rider – the Spirit of Vengeance. And yet, aside from rumblings about folks ranging from Nicolas Cage to Ryan Gosling to Norman Reedus being interested in the role, there hasn't been any movement – aside from some "mistaken identity" involving Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law from back in 2022. But if Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, had his way, that wouldn't change in a heartbeat – but it wouldn't be Johnny Blaze. Speaking with Collider in support of this week's release of Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along, Winderbaum was asked what one Marvel character he would give a series to if he could do it with a snap of his finger. His response? Danny Ketch's Ghost Rider – created by writer Howard Mackie and artist Javier Saltares and first appearing in May 1990's Ghost Rider vol. 3 #1.

She-Hulk Writer, Director & Star Clear Up Ghost Rider Speculation

Back in July 2022, there was a ton of speculation going on (for example) that a behind-the-scenes featurette posted by ET for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was foreshadowing the formal introduction of Ghost Rider into the MCU. In the clip (which you can check out here), Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme Wong is doing some impressive "magic lasso" work in what appears to be a dinner theater. In the scene, at the bottom left of the stage, we see a framed poster with what appears to be the name "Johnny Blaze." Well, it turned out that wasn't what it read, and we had the red-carpet premiere of the streaming series to thank for the clarification.

In fact, the name is "Donny Blaze," played by actor Rhys Coiro, who had this to share with Deadline Hollywood about his character: "He's a very powerful and fantastic individual, and he's amazing and wonderful in every way, and he just lives to amaze and entertain." Series director & EP Kat Coiro (Rhys' wife) added that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was the only one who could answer questions like that. But head writer & EP Jessica Gao looked to clear up any confusion on the matter, stating, "He's not Ghost Rider — his name is Donny Blaze… a magician named Donny Blaze." Gao added that Donny "is just a magician who picked a stage name that he thought was going to get a lot of attention" and that he is a "big character in his episode, but he is not Ghost Rider."

