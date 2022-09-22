Ghosts: CBS Series Dedicates Tonight's Repeat to Superfan Mark Hamill

In one week, CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts will return to kick off its second season. And the show is riding high on critical praises for its first season & its ability to define itself apart from its UK counterpart (and a viewing fanbase that continues to grow). And one of those fans is none other than pop culture icon Mark Hamill (if we have to list his credentials, then we're not sure why you're reading this), who expressed his excitement over the show being renewed earlier this year. Well, at the end of last month, Hamill was hoping the folks behind the CBS series could do him a solid. Apparently, Hamill was missing S01E17 "Attic Girl" (directed by Trent O'Donnell and written by Emily Schmidt & Lauren Bridges) from his "Ghosts" collection, so he was hoping that the episode could be repeated. Well, even though things were getting close to the wire timing-wise, Ghosts remembers its friends and the support they've given/continue to give the show.

Here's a look at how the social media exchange went down:

Please repeat "Attic Girl", it's the only episode I need for my @GhostsCBS collection. Thank you. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

With McIver offering appreciation for Hamill's support:

You're such a legend mark. Thanks for all your support!! — Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) September 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Well, guess what? "Attic Girl" will be joining S01E18 "Farnsby & B" (directed by Cortney Carrillo and written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman) during tonight's one-hour block (a perfect lead-in for next week's Season 2 start):

Now here's a look at the preview images and overviews for the first two episodes of CBS' Ghosts, returning for its second season on Thursday, September 29th:

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1 "Spies": Sam enlists the Ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the B&B. Also, Isaac tries to integrate Nigel into his friend group. Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 2 "Alberta's Podcast": Sam decides to host a podcast exploring the mystery surrounding Alberta's death. Also, Hetty develops an unusual relationship with a broken washing machine. Written by John Blickstead and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

With the series set to return for its second season on September 29th, here's a look at the extended trailer for CBS' Ghosts:

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.

On Thursday, December 15, viewers will be gifted a holiday-themed double episode. With Variety first reporting the news exclusively, the description for the episode reads, "When Jay's sister Bela (Punam Patel) returns to Woodstone Mansion for a holiday visit and brings along a platonic male friend, Samantha, inspired by the holiday rom-coms she adores, makes it her mission to spark a holiday romance between them. Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan — also involving Bela." Series showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman are looking forward to some on-screen holiday festivities.

"We thought it would be fun to have our holiday episode be our version of one of those Hallmark Christmas movies because Sam is very into Christmas and rom-coms, and it's also a fun nod to Rose McIver's real-life history with those sorts of films, having starred in the 'Christmas Prince' trilogy," Port explained. "But because this is 'Ghosts,' it has a very 'Ghosts' twist to it, which turns the holiday into something very far from the wholesome family affair Sam envisioned. The double episode has tons of heart and gets to a very sweet place in the end, but takes a very weird and 'Ghosts'-y path to get there." Wiseman added, "We packed the episodes with lots of holiday fun and, in true 'Ghosts' fashion, a few twists: there will be visiting family, caroling, mistletoe, and a ghost will try to go where no ghost has gone before. It should come as no surprise that Woodstone is full of Christmas spirit."