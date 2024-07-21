Posted in: CBS, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, preview, season 4

Ghosts: Rose McIver, Danielle Pinnock Signal Season 4 Filming Start

Ghosts stars Rose McIver and Danielle Pinnock took to social media in two very different ways to signal the start of Season 4 filming.

Earlier this month, fans of CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts were treated to some pretty big news. First, the word came down that the series would be back for its fourth season beginning Thursday, October 17th. Following that, we learned that the hit CBS series would be getting a spotlight panel during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 on Saturday, July 27th (more on that in a minute). Well, it appears that they will have more than a week's worth of filming on Season 4 to reference when the team hits SDC, with McIver and Danielle Pinnock taking to social media to signal the start of work on the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the image that McIver shared, which she titled – appropriately enough – "the fourth supper." Following that, we have a video of Pinnock celebrating being back to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion's "Mamushi (feat. Yuki Chiba)" – and make sure to check out the official overview of the Ghosts SDCC 2024 panel:

"Ghosts" (Ballroom 20 – Saturday, July 27, 10:00-10:45 AM PT): Ghosts, one of television's top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, follows Samantha and Jay, a couple running a bed and breakfast inhabited by ghosts that only Samantha can see and hear. Please join series stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman for a lively and spirited panel conversation discussing the season three cliffhanger and upcoming reveals for what's ahead in season four moderated by Perri Nemiroff, senior producer at Collider.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

